U.S. drillers add oil and gas rigs for ninth month -Baker Hughes

U.S. energy firms added oil and natural gas rigs this week, leading to a ninth straight monthly rig count increase, as a recovery in prices lured some drillers back to the wellpad.

The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, rose two to 440 in the week to April 30, its highest since April 2020, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co said in its closely followed report on Friday.

That was the sixth time the count increased in the past seven weeks and put the total number up 32, or 8%, over this time last year. It was also up 80% since falling to a record low of 244 in August 2020, according to Baker Hughes data going back to 1940.

This week was the first time the current rig count rose over the year ago since April 2019 due in part to the massive 263 rig drop in the number of units operating in April 2020 when energy demand destruction from the coronavirus caused oil futures to turn negative.

For the month, the total count rose 23 rigs, increasing for a ninth month in a row for the first time since July 2017. Oil rigs rose for a eighth straight month, to their highest since April 2020.

U.S. oil rigs fell one to 342 this week, while gas rigs rose two to 96, their highest since April 2020.

U.S. crude futures were trading around $64 a barrel on Friday, putting the contract on track to rise for a fifth time in the past six months.