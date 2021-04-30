U.S. consumer spending, income rebound in March By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A customer counts his cash at the register while purchasing an item at a Best Buy store in Flushing
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. consumer spending rebounded in March amid a surge in income as households received additional COVID-19 pandemic relief money from the government, building a strong foundation for a further acceleration in consumption in the second quarter.
Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, increased 4.2% last month after falling 1.0% in February, the Commerce Department said on Friday. Personal income jumped 21.1% after declining 7.0% in February. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast consumer spending increasing 4.1% and income surging 20.3%.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.