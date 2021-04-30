U.S. Builders Produced Record Share of Homes With Market on Fire By Bloomberg

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

© Reuters. U.S. Builders Produced Record Share of Homes With Market on Fire

(Bloomberg) — Homebuyers frustrated with bidding wars are turning to new construction, which now comprises the biggest share of the property market in U.S. history.

In the first quarter, homebuilders produced roughly 1 out of every 4 single-family home listings, the biggest share on record, according to data from brokerage Redfin (NASDAQ:) Corp.

The pandemic housing rally has fueled homebuilders in recent months, with an index that tracks shares of companies in the industry surging nearly 40% this year.

Homebuilders are stationed right where they need to be, in the affordable cities and suburbs where buyers are heading for more space and construction is ramping up.

Read more: Lumber Futures Extend Record Rally as Sawmills Race to Keep Up

El Paso, Texas, has the highest share of new construction homes at 53%, followed by Boise, Idaho, with 47% and Houston and Raleigh, North Carolina, each with about 35%.

While builders have increased production, their share of the market has grown, in part, because few homeowners are listing properties, creating the worst inventory shortage in history.

Homebuilders are coming off a decade of meager production and a pandemic rally that drained the market of inventory.

While last decade’s bubble ended in disaster for builders, they’re unlikely to get ahead of demand this time because they face rising materials costs and limited supplies of labor and finished lots, said Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather.

“It would be a good thing if they built more homes this decade,” he said.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

 

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR