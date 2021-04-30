Twitter, Apple and Chevron Fall Premarket; Amazon Rises By Investing.com

By Peter Nurse

Investing.com — Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Friday, April 30th. Please refresh for updates.

Twitter (NYSE:) stock slumped over 12% after the social media giant offered disappointing revenue guidance for the second quarter, warned of rising costs. It said user growth could slow as the boost seen during the pandemic wanes.

Amazon (NASDAQ:) stock rose 2.6% after the online retailing behemoth posted record profits from pandemic shopping and indicated sales would keep growing even as customers emerged from their homes in the reopening U.S. economy.

Apple (NASDAQ:) stock fell 1.1% after EU antitrust regulators charged the iPhone maker with abusing its dominance in the music streaming market via restrictive rules.

Chevron (NYSE:) stock fell 2.7% after the oil major’s first-quarter profit fell 29% on the year as gains from oil and gas prices were undercut by weaker refining margins, production losses and the impact of the winter storm which cut output in some southern states.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:) stock fell 0.3% after the oil producer posted its first profit in five quarters, but underperformed its European peers as higher oil and gas prices offset costs from a deep freeze in February.

Restaurant Brands (NYSE:) stock rose 1.8% after the Burger King parent beat quarterly revenue estimates, as a reopening U.S. economy and government stimulus checks boosted spending at the chain.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:) stock rose 2.1% after the household products maker registered 6% sales growth in the quarter despite difficult comparisons with a year ago, when consumers were stocking up as the pandemic took hold.

AbbVie (NYSE:) stock rose 1.5% after the pharmaceutical company beat expectations for first-quarter revenue and raised its full-year profit forecast, helped by demand for blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug Humira.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:) stock fell 2.8% after the biotech company said sales of its sales of flagship HIV and hepatitis C drugs were down due to the effects of the pandemic, even as its first-quarter product sales rose 16%.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:) stock fell 7.6% after the semiconductor’s outlook disappointed investors even as it beat first-quarter profit and revenue estimates, only guiding for earnings growth at the midpoint of the previous range.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:) stock rose 3.2% after the computer hard disk drive manufacturer beat expectations with its fiscal third-quarter results, helped by the boom for computers as people were forced to work from home.

Clorox (NYSE:) stock fell 4.1% after the cleaning products maker cut its full-year forecast due to higher commodity and freight costs.