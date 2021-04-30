Travis Barker Gets His Kids’ Blessing to Marry Kourtney Kardashian

Instagram

Landon and Alabama Barker, whom the Blink-182 drummer shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, reportedly ‘aren’t bothered’ by his ‘extreme PDA’ with the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star.

AceShowbiz –

Travis Barker has his kids’ full support to take his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian to another level. Landon and Alabama Barker, whom the Blink-182 drummer shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, have reportedly approved the idea of his father tying the knot with the Poosh founder.

A source told Life & Style that Landon and Alabama “are all” for their dad marrying the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star “if that’s what they want.” The source further claimed, “[The couple] may be ruffling a few feathers with their extreme PDA [but the kids] aren’t bothered by it.”

“Of course, they roll their eyes, but they’re hip kids, they get it,” the insider went on. “[The teenagers are] content with the way everything is right now… It’s such a cliche, but they really are just one, big happy family.”

“[Travis’ children think] Kourtney is super cool, especially Alabama. They talk about dating boys and makeup,” the insider continued stating. “But what really matters to them is that their dad is happy.”

The report came after Travis’ son, Landon, was spotted gushing over his dad and Kourtney after the rocker unveiled new PDA photos and videos on Instagram. “True love,” the 17-year-old simply raved in the comment section, adding two red heart emojis.

<br />

As for Landon’s sister, Alabama, she also showed her approval for Travis and Kourtney via Instagram. After the mother of three unveiled a steamy picture of her and her beau locking lips, the 15-year-old sent out several red heart emojis.

In addition to Landon and Alabama, Kourtney’s family also gave their blessing for her and Travis. A separate source told Life & Style that they think marriage is “almost certain” between the lovebirds.

“Her sisters say they’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love,” the source noted. “[Kris Jenner] is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy … It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.”