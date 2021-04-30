Tom Brady Shares Sweet Gesture to Ex-Girlfriend Bridget Moynahan on Her 50th Birthday

WENN/Ivan Nikolov

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback proves that his relationship with his ex remains good as he wishes the ‘Blue Bloods’ star a great day on her special day.

AceShowbiz –

Tom Brady is showing a sweet gesture to his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan. To celebrate the 50th birthday of the “John Wick” actress, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback sent her a birthday message via his social media account.

Taking to Instagram Story, the 43-year-old wished the mother of his eldest son Jack Moynahan a happy birthday. In his Story, he shared a photo of the “Blue Bloods” actress engaging in a conversation with Jack, who was seen sitting beside her, when the two attended the 2018 U.S. Open.

Commemorating Bridget’s special day, Tom simply wrote over his Story, “Happy birthday @bridgetmoynahan.” He continued his wish for the birthday girl by adding, “We hope you have a GREAT day.”

Tom Brady sent a birthday message to his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

The former couple has shown that they are still on good terms despite their split. Earlier this year, Bridget congratulated Tom and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for advancing to Super Bowl 2021. She shared an Instagram photo of the quarterback with a caption that read, “Could not be more proud @tombrady said he would do it and he did. Congratulations @buccaneers.”

Tom, who has been married to supermodel Gisele Bundchen for 12 years, dated Bridget from 2004 until December 2006. In early 2007, shortly after the quarterback had already moved on with Gisele, Bridget discovered she was pregnant with Tom’s child.

“Two months into our relationship, Tom told me that his ex-girlfriend was pregnant,” Tom’s wife Gisele recalled in her book “Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life”. She added, “The very next day, the news was everywhere and I felt my world had been turned upside down. Needless to say, that wasn’t an easy time. But it was a time that brought about so much growth.”

Tom tied the knot with Gisele in 2009 and welcomed son Benjamin Brady later that year. The two later welcomed daughter Vivian Brady in 2012. Meanwhile, Bridget exchanged vows with Andrew Frankel in 2015. Since their separation, Tom and Bridget settled into a healthy co-parenting relationship.

In 2019, Bridget told PEOPLE about co-parenting with Tom, “Tom and I made a decision to raise a child together and we both found partners that not only supported us in raising that child, but also loved our child as if he was their own. I don’t think you can ask for more than that. My son is surrounded by love.”