‘The Wire’ Actor Chris Clanton Discharged From Hospital After Being Shot in Baltimore

“The Wire” alum Chris Clanton reportedly had just been through a near-fatal accident. The actor, who is known for his recurring role on the hit HBO series, reportedly was shot in Baltimore on Thursday, April 29. TMZ is the first to report the news.

The outlet revealed that around 7 P.M. that day, a 35-year-old man was reported to suffer a gunshot wound to the ear. Medics quickly responded and took the victim to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The motive of the attack or if Chris was the real target of the shooting remains unknown. Police is currently investigating the shooting incident. Cops urge people with information to give a tip to Northeast District Shooting detectives or Baltimore’s Metro Crime Stoppers tip line.

Meanwhile, Chris was said to have been discharged from the hospital. As of now, Chris has yet to publicly address the shooting report.

Born on September 28, 1985 in Baltimore, Maryland, Chris is known for playing Savino Bratton in season 1 and season 5 of “The Wire”. In addition to that, he secured some big screen roles. His movie credits including 2009 independent film “Torn” (2009) and horror flick “The Human Centipede 3” (2015). He also appeared in other movies such as “Razorblade City” (2010), “King of Baltimore” (2010), “All in the Game” (2011) and “LUV” (2012).

Chris also appeared in several stage productions as he trained with Central Stage Baltimore and the Rising Stars Theater Troupe. It included “Untitled by Center Stage” in which he played Uncle Cliff, “The Wiz by Rising Stars Theater Troupe” in which he appeared as Scarecrow, and “Piecing It Together an Original Musical by Rising Stars Theater Troupe” (2002-03) in which he portrayed a character named Ricky.