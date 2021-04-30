The Kid LAROI and Miley Cyrus Singing Under Translucent Tree in ‘Without You’ Music Video

The visuals, which is directed by Miley herself, sees the 17-year-old rapper linking up with the ‘Malibu’ hitmaker for the remix of his breakthrough hit as they unite during the verses while sharing hugs in front of a bonfire.

The Kid LAROI has unveiled a new music video for “Without You” remix featuring Miley Cyrus. Arriving on Thursday, April 29, the visuals, which is directed by Miley herself, sees the 17-year-old linking up with the “Malibu” hitmaker for LAROI’s breakthrough hit.

The pair can be seen cuddling under translucent tree. They later unite during the verses while sharing hugs in front of a bonfire. Elsewhere in the video, they sing about hoping for a lasting relationship in front of and on the top of and a graffiti-adorned truck.

Miley leads before they harmonize on the chorus, “So there I go, oh, can’t make a wife out of a ho/ Oh, I’ll never find the words to say I’m sorry, but I’m scared to be alone.” They continue to belt out, “You cut out a piece of me, and now I bleed internally/ Left here without you (No, no, no), without you (Ooh-ooh, ooh)/ And it hurts for me to think about what life could possibly be like/ Without you (No, no, no), without you (No, no).”

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, LAROI, whose real name is Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard, revealed what it was like to collaborate with Miley for the remix. “I’m happy for people to hear it. It’s crazy!” LAROI told ET’s Denny Directo. “I grew up with my older cousins watching [Miley’s show] ‘Hannah Montana‘ at my auntie’s house, so yeah, it’s funny. It’s fire!”

The Waterloo, Australia singer shared that he first met Miley through his friend and producer Omer Fedi. “They had been working together, and I guess he had told her about me,” he said. “They were in the studio one day and my Jimmy Fallon performance came on TV, and apparently they watched it together. She was like, ‘Whoa, this is sick,’ and then I guess Omer must have asked her, ‘Hey, so would you do a remix?’ Then he came to me and was like, ‘Hey, she wants to do a remix. Let’s do it.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, let’s do it!’ ”

LAROI also shared that Miley gave him some advice about dealing with fame. “She just told me stay focused … and don’t get so caught up in all the other extra s**t,” he divulged. “Just stay focused on the music, and creating the best music possible.”