TFI International Completes Previously Announced UPS Freight Acquisition

MONTREAL, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TFI International Inc. (NYSE and TSX: TFII), a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, today announced that it has closed on the previously announced acquisition of UPS Freight, the less-than-truckload (LTL) and dedicated truckload (TL) divisions of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS), for US$800 million on a cash-free, debt-free basis before working capital and other adjustments. As previously stated, approximately 90% of the acquired business will operate independently within TFI International’s LTL business segment under its new name, “TForce Freight”, while acquired dedicated TL assets will join TFI’s TL business segment.

