Teyana Taylor Feels ‘Underappreciated’ at Kanye West’s Record Label

The ‘We Got Love’ singer refuses to make new music at G.O.O.D Music because she felt ‘underappreciated’ at the record label owned by the ‘Gold Digger’ rapper.

Teyana Taylor is convinced her music was “underappreciated” by bosses at Kanye West‘s record label G.O.O.D Music.

The singer-songwriter was signed by the “Gold Digger” star in 2012 while she was working on his album “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” but, after releasing her third LP, “The Album“, last June (20), she shocked fans by announcing her retirement.

Speaking on Cam Newton‘s “Sip ‘n’ Smoke Web” series, Teyana confessed part of the reason for her exit from the industry was because she felt let down by West’s label.

“I am going to feel underappreciated if I’m putting in 110 per cent and my label is giving me… what, 10 percent of that,” she said.

“I put in a lot of work (and) I felt like the label wasn’t really hearing me and (seeing) me. I feel underappreciated. It’s not that I retired permanently, it’s more like, I don’t want to move another inch for a company.”

Announcing plans to quit the industry, she wrote on social media, “Retiring this chapter of my story with the comfort that I can depart with peace of mind seeing that all the hard work and passion put in was indeed loved and supported somewhere in the world.”

In the same post, she also complained about the lack of support from the label.

“I ain’t gone front (I’m) feeling super underappreciated as an artist, receiving little to no real push from the ‘machine,’ constantly getting the shorter end of the stick, being overlooked, I mean the list (goes) on and on,” she wrote.

Kanye has yet to respond to Teyana’s claims.