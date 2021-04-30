‘Sweet Tooth’ Offers First look at DC Universe’s Hybrid Post-Apocalypse World in Teaser

In a surprising twist, the upcoming Netflix series is executive produced by Robert Downey, Jr., who is famously known as Iron Man in Marvel Cinematic Universe, and his wife Susan Downey.

AceShowbiz –

Netflix has shared the first teaser trailer for its upcoming DC Comics series, “Sweet Tooth“, for viewing pleasure. The newly-released video of the show, which is based on the DC Universe, gives a first look at its post-apocalypse world in which hybrid exists.

Opening the trailer, someone says in voiceover, “Some stories start at the beginning. Ours begin here,” as a scene of a dad finding out that his baby is a half-human and half-deer flickers on the screen before it is revealed that the hybrid baby is only one among hundred others. “No one knew which came first, the hybrid or the virus. But that question would become the biggest mystery of our lifetime.”

“This is a story about a very special boy. A boy we’d come to know as Sweet Tooth,” the narrator introduces as a young boy with deer horns makes an entrance. A man, seemingly Sweet Tooth’s dad, can be heard warning Sweet Tooth, who is attacked in another scene of the teaser, that “some bad people are still out there,” adding, “They don’t like you because you’re different. … You have to be brave.”

The official synopsis of the eight-episode show reads, “Ten years ago ‘The Great Crumble’ wreaked havoc on the world and led to the mysterious emergence of hybrids — babies born part human, part animal. Unsure if hybrids are the cause or result of the virus, many humans fear and hunt them. After a decade of living safely in his secluded forest home, a sheltered hybrid deer-boy named Gus (Christian Convery) unexpectedly befriends a wandering loner named Jepperd (Nonso Anozie).”

“Together they set out on an extraordinary adventure across what’s left of America in search of answers- about Gus’ origins, Jepperd’s past, and the true meaning of home. But their story is full of unexpected allies and enemies, and Gus quickly learns the lush, dangerous world outside the forest is more complex than he ever could have imagined,” it continues.

The series is based on a DC comic, which ran from 2009 through 2013, created by Jeff Lemire. In a surprising twist, “Sweet Tooth” is executive produced by Robert Downey Jr., who is famously known as Iron Man in Marvel Cinematic Universe, and his wife Susan Downey.

Fellow executive producer Jim Mickle says of the series, “We wanted to make a show that offers escape and adventure, where nature is reclaiming the world and in many ways it feels like a fairytale.”

” ‘Sweet Tooth’ is a new kind of dystopian story, it’s very lush and hopeful. We want people to come into this world where there’s beauty and hope and adventure. This is a sweeping story – we ride on trains, climb mountaintops, run through forests. This is a show about what makes a family, what home really means, and why it’s important to keep faith in humanity,” he added.

Also starring on the series are Adeel Akhtar (“Murdered by My Father“), Aliza Vellani (“Upload“), Stefania LaVie Owen (“Krampus“), Dania Ramirez (“Once Upon a Time“), Neil Sandilands (“The Flash“) and Will Forte (“MacGruber“). Meanwhile, James Brolin is tapped to be the show’s narrator.

“Sweet Tooth” is set to arrive in June on Netflix.