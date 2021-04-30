Sustainable fund inflows hit record high in Q1 – Morningstar

Article content

Record demand to invest in sustainable investment funds saw the sector’s total assets rise 19% to a fresh high of nearly $2 trillion in the first quarter, data from industry tracker Morningstar showed.

The surge in interest marked the fourth quarter in a row that the sector’s assets have hit a record high, amid growing interest from investors for funds focused on environmental, social and governance-related issues.

Morningstar said its data captures all the funds which claim to have a sustainability objective or which use ESG criteria when deciding which assets to buy and sell.

The data showed global sustainable funds attracted a record inflow of $185.3 billion in the opening three months of the year, a 17% bump in new cash being invested compared with the prior quarter.

Europe, at the forefront of ESG investing, saw the biggest jump in demand, with net purchases of $146.7 billion, while funds based in the United States and Asia ex-Japan saw $21.5 billion and $7.8 billion of inflows, respectively.

Of the flows into European funds, the bulk was in actively managed funds, while index-tracking funds took in $44.5 billion, up from $40 billion in the prior quarter.

Demand has, in part, been driven by performance, with ESG funds up 4.6% this year on average, compared with a 1.1% gain for non-ESG funds, Refinitiv Lipper data showed. ESG funds have outperformed their non-ESG peers in 7 out of the last 10 years, the data showed.