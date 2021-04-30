Six suspects connected to Thodex CEO land in jail By BTC Peers

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Six suspects connected to Thodex CEO land in jail

Turkish authorities have caught up with the siblings of the missing Thodex crypto exchange CEO.

Recall that Faruk Fatih Ozer, the CEO of a Turkish exchange, fled with up to $2 billion belonging to customers last week. Turkish authorities have launched an investigation and are making headway.

Yesterday, authorities apprehended six suspects pending trial. The suspects include the exchange’s senior employees, as well as siblings of the missing CEO, Reuters reported.

Over 83 people have been detained by local authorities concerning the case. Some of the suspects hinted that two of the CEO’s siblings may be in on the exit scam. Local news agency Anadolu Agency reports that Güven Özer and Serap Özer played major roles in Thodex’s operations.

Güven reportedly has nearly $2.7 million (22 million Turkish liras) in his possession on two local crypto exchanges – BtcTurk and Paribu. He was an unofficial active executive until the exchange shut down. Serap, on the other hand, is alleged to hold more than $14.6 million (120 million liras) on her Binance account. In her defense, she claims that the account does not belong to her. Serap reportedly managed financial activities at Thodex.

While it was previously reported that the CEO ran off with about $2 billion, interior minister Soylu claims that the total portfolio of the company was $108 million.

Turkish exchanges are cashing out big following the government’s move to harden its stance on crypto. Another Turkish-based crypto exchange, Vebitcoin, also exited the market last week following allegations of fraud.

Continue reading on BTC Peers

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR