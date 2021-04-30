Shailene Woodley Blamed for Aaron Rodgers’ Alleged Desire to Leave Green Bay Packers

WENN/Avalon/Apega

After ESPN reports that the reigning MVP ‘is so disgruntled’ with the Packers that he’s said he doesn’t want to return to the team, some people assume that the quarterback may want to move closer to his fiancee.

Shailene Woodley has been unofficially cited for Aaron Rodgers‘ alleged reason why he wants to leave the Green Bay Packers. Words are running rampant on the Internet that the quarterback has no desire to return to the team for the next season and his fiancee has been blamed for it.

ESPN was the first to report that Rodgers has no intention to extend his stay with the team, for which he has played since 2005. Adam Schefter, a senior writer for the sports news outlet, claimed that the reigning MVP “is so disgruntled with the Green Bay Packers that he has told some within the organization that he does not want to return to the team.”

The Packers, of course, won’t let Rodgers go that easily as he is still one of the key players for the team. League and team sources told the site on Thursday, April 29 that “the Packers are aware of his feelings, concerned about them and have had team president Mark Murphy, general manager Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur each fly out on separate trips to meet with Rodgers at various points this offseason.”

Gutekunst has acknowledged the significance of Rodgers’ role within the team. “As we’ve stated since the season ended, we are committed to Aaron in 2021 and beyond,” he told ESPN. “Aaron has been a vital part of our success and we look forward to competing for another championship with him leading our team.”

While ESPN doesn’t explain why Rodgers “is so disgruntled with the Green Bay Packers,” many have quickly assumed that his decision has something to do with his love life. Some people believe that the quarterback may want to move closer to his actress fiancee Woodley. Several news outlets even reported that the 37-year-old athlete could be headed to the San Francisco 49ers or the Las Vegas Raiders, putting him much closer to Woodley’s home base in Hollywood.

“Rodgers wants to live in Hollywood with his girl. I should have seen the writing on the wall. Did we really think Shailene Woodley was gonna move to Green Bay Wisconsin??” one disappointed fan tweeted. Another claimed, “Shailene Woodley said if you think I am leaving LA to go live in Green Bay you are out of your mind.”

However, some others have come to Woodley’s defense, pointing out the misogyny of blaming Rodgers’ fiance because he wants to switch teams. “Shailene Woodley is trending on Twitter because Green Bay fans are blaming her for Aaron Rodgers being a diva. He’s always been a diva. Why do people always blame the woman? Tired of this misogynistic society,” one person tweeted. Another blasted the online trolls, “People are doing to Shailene Woodley what they did to Jessica Simpson. No woman is responsible for any man’s actions or decisions. He is a grown a** man.”