S.Korea April exports surge 41.1% y/y, sharpest in over a decade

SEOUL — Following are South Korea’s
preliminary export and import figures for April, released by the
government on Saturday(rounded):
Apr *Mar
Balance ($ billion) +0.39 +4.13
Exports ($ billion) 51.19 53.78
(% growth vs yr ago) +41.1 +16.5
Imports ($ billion) 50.80 49.65
(% growth vs yr ago) +33.9 +18.8
Avg exports per working day +29.4 +16.5
(% growth vs yr ago)
* Revised on Apr. 15
NOTES:
– April exports expanded 41.1% from a year earlier, the
sharpest increase since Jan. 2011 and extending the growth to a
sixth straight month, government data showed on Saturday.
– Reuters poll: April exports were seen expanding 44.0% from
a year earlier, the median forecast in a poll of 14 economists
showed.
– There were 24 working days in April, two days more than
the comparable month of 2020.
(Reporting by Joori Roh)