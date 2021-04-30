S.Korea April exports surge 41.1% y/y, sharpest in over a decade

Article content

SEOUL — Following are South Korea’s

preliminary export and import figures for April, released by the

government on Saturday(rounded):

Apr *Mar

Balance ($ billion) +0.39 +4.13

Exports ($ billion) 51.19 53.78

(% growth vs yr ago) +41.1 +16.5

Imports ($ billion) 50.80 49.65

(% growth vs yr ago) +33.9 +18.8

Avg exports per working day +29.4 +16.5

(% growth vs yr ago)

* Revised on Apr. 15

NOTES:

– April exports expanded 41.1% from a year earlier, the

sharpest increase since Jan. 2011 and extending the growth to a

sixth straight month, government data showed on Saturday.

– Reuters poll: April exports were seen expanding 44.0% from

a year earlier, the median forecast in a poll of 14 economists

showed.

– There were 24 working days in April, two days more than

the comparable month of 2020.

(Reporting by Joori Roh)