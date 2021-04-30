Ryan Reynolds Blake Lively Joke And More Celeb Tweets

“I would like to thank the fans…”

1.

Ryan Reynolds made a joke referencing Blake Lively’s film, The Shallows:

My one year old daughter is obsessed with Baby Shark. All day. Every day. And there’s only one way to fix this.


Twitter: @VancityReynolds

2.

T-Pain hilariously realized that he’s missed a whooooole bunch of messages from celebs over the years:

I swear!! I’m just now seeing all these messages and mentions TODAY!!!! How do I super apologize? Press conference? Town hall meeting? I’m dumb🤦🏿‍♂️


Twitter: @TPAIN

4.

Shawn Mendes shared a pic of him and Camila Cabello gazing into each other’s eyes:


Twitter: @ShawnMendes

5.

SZA responded to a fan who re-created her CTRL album art:

AHHHHHHHH😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑✨ CONGRATULATIONS QUEEN !! 🥺🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/MyoUireeGp


Twitter: @sza

8.

Chrissy Teigen had big plans:

I wanna go to hospitality school. I am old and didn’t take my SATs. How does this work now? How do you get into school? Do I have to Laurie Laughlin photoshop myself being hospitable


Twitter: @chrissyteigen

9.

Aaron Dessner celebrated one year of Taylor Swift’s “Cardigan,” prompting fans to once again theorize about the usage of three emojis — a theme that has been prominent in many of her recent tweets 👀 👀 👀 :


Twitter: @aaron_dessner

12.

Rachel Zegler, who plays Maria in the upcoming West Side Story remake, shared her conversation with THE Steven Spielberg after the trailer dropped during the Oscars:

~ facetimed steven after the trailer dropped ~

me: sorry i’m such a mess
steven: i love your mess. i made a whole movie of you being a mess.
me:
steven:
me: that’s fair.


Twitter: @rachelzegler

15.

And, unlike Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X did not get his driver’s license:


Twitter: @LilNasX

