Russell Wilson and Ciara Surprise West Seattle Students With More Than $35,000 Donation

The Seattle Seahawks’ quarterback and the ‘Can’t Leave ’em Alone’ hitmaker shock nearly 900 Denny International Middle School students by giving them savings account with $40 in seed money each.

Russell Wilson and Ciara have been giving back to the community. Making a virtual visit to Denny International Middle School on Tuesday, April 27, the power couple surprised students with a whopping donation of more than $35,000.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback and the “Promise” hitmaker looked casual on their T-shirts when they made the virtual visit. Before dropping the huge announcement, the twosome shared some noteworthy financial literacy which included a lesson in investing and saving.

“Financial literacy and building wealth is so important,” Russel said. “Ciara and I really wanted to talk to you all because we didn’t come from much and we had big visions, we had big goals, big dreams.” The two then delivered their financial advice while some of the students listened from their home and others viewed from their classrooms.

During the lesson, Russell and Ciara threw in questions about influential billionaires, including Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. Right after the trivia, the two broke the news about their savings accounts donations. They informed the students that each of them will receive a savings account with $40 in seed money to invest in their future.

The middle schoolers, however, won’t be able to access the savings until they turn 18. This arrangement is part of a Financial Literacy Month partnership with the NFL Players Association, the couple’s Why Not You Foundation, and the New York-based financial technology company Goalsetter.





“All these things can pay back tremendously if you invest in them in the right way. … Investing is very powerful, and it will also allow you to create an opportunity to build legacy for your family,” the 35-year-old singer said. “I think it’s important for you to have a passion for things that you invest in too.”

When eighth-grade student leader Elizabeth Palma Alvarado asked the couple recommendation for young investors, Russell answered, “It’s about finding the next up-and-coming thing. I wish I had invested in Facebook when I was young.”