Ree Drummond Amused by Husband’s Admission of Being ‘Kicked in the Head by Cow’

The ‘Pioneer Woman’ star reveals that her husband Ladd Drummond is involved in another accident on their ranch weeks after getting injured in a head-on collision with their nephew.

“Pioneer Woman” star Ree Drummond might need to keep her eyes on her husband more closely. A few weeks after Ladd Drummond got injured in a head-on collision with their nephew, the food writer shared with fans an amusing incident that happened between her husband and their farm animal.

The 52-year-old revealed that her husband “got kicked in the head by a cow” during an Intagram Live session with her daughter Alex. “This is what it’s like being married to a rancher/cowboy/country boy,” the blogger/television personality said in the video. “I said, ‘How was your day, honey?’ and he said, ‘I got kicked in the head by a cow.’ ”

Startled by the revelation, bride-to-be Alex asked back, “Are you serious? That’s horrible. Is he OK?” It appeared, however, that Ladd didn’t sustain serious injury from the incident since Ree looked more entertained rather than concerned.

Ree seemed to be keeping positive outlook at the incident happening to Ladd. Back in early March, her husband had a head-on collision with their nephew Caleb Drummon when the two were responding to a fire call near their family’s ranch in Osage County, Oklahoma. Their fire trucks crashed due to decreased visibility caused by “high winds on a gravel road.”

One day after the accident, Ree took to her Facebook account to express gratitude that both men survived the crash. “Caleb and Ladd are in the hospital, but we think they will both be okay. As a family we are giving thanks today, knowing things could have been much worse,” she stated. “Thank you all for your love and kindness. It means a lot.”

Accidents aside, Ree herself has been busy with Alex’s wedding that will take place on Saturday, May 1. In the same video where Ree shared the amusing cow encounter, Alex talked about her wedding preparation. The 23-year-old beauty said that her mom is the one handling everything about the menu.

“My mom has kind of been the mastermind behind the wedding menu honestly. I haven’t even tasted the food. My mom tasted it all for us,” Alex stated. Ree then jumped in and added, “Alex rightly said that I love food more than anyone she knows so she trusts me.”