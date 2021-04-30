Rapper 40 Cal Offers $10K Reward to Help Find Missing Daughter

Instagram

The Harlem, New York-bred rapper takes to his Instagram account to alert his fans that his 19-year-old daughter has been missing from Buffalo State College since April 24.

Rapper 40 Cal is turning to the hip-hop community to assist him in his personal issue. The Harlem, New York-bred star has made a heartfelt plea to his fans for their help in finding his missing daughter, Saniyya Dennis.

“My daughter Saniyya is missing out of Buffalo State College ….,” he posted on his Instagram page on Thursday, April 29 along with a picture of the 19-year-old girl in a green gown. He even offered a $10,000 reward for “anyone with any helpful info,” instructing them to “hit my dm , any other matters respectfully don’t contact me!” adding there’s “$10,000 for any info that connect.”

Following 40 Cal’s cry for help to find his missing daughter, people have been reposting and resharing the messages in hopes of finding Saniyya which the rapper shared on his Stories. “Time to protect our queens,” one person wrote while reposting 40 Call’s Instagram post.

According to local news report, Saniyya has been missing from SUNY Buffalo State College since Saturday, April 24. She was last seen leaving her residence hall around 11 P.M. The University Police Department at Buffalo State College says there is no evidence of foul play at this time.

The NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse says Saniyya may be in the Buffalo area or may travel to Yonkers. The report also says she may be in need of medical attention, but doesn’t specify what issues or ailments she may have.

The missing person report additionally describes Saniyya as a black woman with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Buffalo State’s University Police Department at (716) 878-6333 or email [email protected] The University Police’s line at (716) 878-3166 is also open for anonymous tip about Saniyya’s whereabouts.