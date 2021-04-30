Priyanka Chopra Reminds ‘So Much Left to Do’ When Calling for Donation for India’s COVID-19 Crisis

Instagram

The wife of Nick Jonas continues bringing attention to the fundraising program supporting healthcare physical infrastructure among others though it has gathered over $250,000 in less than 24 hours.

Priyanka Chopra is calling for donation as her home country India faced its worst COVID-19 crisis. Using her huge social media platform to urge others to help, the actress wife of Nick Jonas reminded that “there’s so much left to do.”

On Thursday, April 29, the 38-year-old took to Instagram to share a clip of herself and her husband speaking about the rising numbers of coronavirus case in India. “Over the past month, we have seen the sudden rise and ravaging effects of COVID-19 as it’s blazed an unrelenting path across India,” she said. “Even as the medics learn more about the virus, the threat continues to loom.”

Pleading for people’s generosity, “The White Tiger” actress went on to say, “We’re appealing to you all to contribute to the healthcare system, which is at a breaking point right now.” She added. “It’s a humble request. Please contribute to our fundraiser on GiveIndia. Because unless everyone is safe, no one is safe.”

In the meantime, Nick described the situation in India as “staggering,” adding that “so much is needed right now to stop the spread of this dreaded disease.” He went on to say, “Every contribution matters. No matter how big or how small.”

Alongside the clip, Priyanka wrote, “Thank you all for your support and donations. Your contributions are going to make a tangible difference in this fight against the vicious spread of Covid 19 in India.” She then pointed out, “There is so much left to do and we hope that this momentum we have built will continue.”

The post came a day after the “Baywatch” actress posted a video of her explaining about the fundraising program. The clip came along with a lengthy note that read, “India, my home, is suffering the world’s worst Covid crisis, and we all need to help! People are dying in record numbers. There is illness everywhere, and it’s only continuing to spread and kill at great speed and scale.”

“I have set up a fundraiser with GiveIndia, the largest organization on the ground in India providing Covid relief,” she added more details about the fundraising program. Encouraging people to donate, she stated, “Whatever you can spare, truly makes a difference. Nearly 63 million people follow me on here, if even 100,000 of you donate $10, that’s $1 Million, and that’s huge.”

“Your donation will go directly to healthcare physical infrastructure (including Covid care centers, Isolation centers, and oxygen generation plants), medical equipment, and vaccine support and mobilization,” she assured.

Priyanka Chopra shared the donation update via Instagram Story.

The “We Can Be Heroes” star also shared update about the donation via Instagram Story. Through it, she revealed that the fundraising program has earned over $250,000 in less than 24 hours. Over the Story, she expressed her gratitude by writing, “Thank you all so much for stepping up to help.”