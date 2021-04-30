Prince William and Kate Middleton Share Home Video of Their Blissful Family on 10th Anniversary

WENN/Avalon

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge give a rare look at their life at home in the footage that captures the couple and their three children playing in the garden of their home and exploring countryside.

AceShowbiz –

Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary by sharing a home video. Marking their first decade of marriage, the footage gives an intimate look at their life at home like never before.

The clip captures the family at their blissful moments as they’re exploring the English countryside. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as well as their three children, Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 3, are coordinating in green jackets and rain boots while walking through the bushes and heading to the beach.

In another portion of the video, the family of five is playing in the garden of the Norfolk home. William is seen playfully catching his daughter Charlotte as the girl and her brother Louis are running among the trees.

The family later gathers around a small bonfire to bake some marshmallows as William and Kate sit close next to each other. Their beloved pet dog Lupo, an English Cocker Spaniel, also makes a brief appearance as the couple shares another tender moment, gazing adoringly into each other’s eyes while sitting on the sidelines.

Along with the video, William and Kate expressed their gratitude to everyone for sending them congratulatory messages on their wedding anniversary. “Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary,” read a caption accompanying the clip. “We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family.”

Prior to this, the Duke and Duchess released two new romantic photos to mark their 10th anniversary. In one of the pictures, William gazes lovingly at Kate who is smiling widely. In the second image, the royal couple is seen getting cuddly as they pose with their arms wrapped around each other. Both pictures were taken at Kensington Palace by photographer Chris Floyd.