Petrobras workers plan to strike for coronavirus containment measures

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazilian oil workers union FUP is planning a strike on Monday to force Petrobras to adopt new measures to contain the spread of coronavirus at the Campos Basin, according to a statement.

The union is demanding additional COVID-19 tests and N95 masks, as FUP said more than 500 workers have been infected in April.

The state-controlled oil company did not immediately comment on the matter.

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira, in Rio; writing by Carolina Mandl; editing by Chris Reese)