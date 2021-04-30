Personas Social Announces Filing of Year End Financial Statements

Article content

TORONTO — Personas Social Incorporated (TSX.V: PRSN) (the “Company”) announces that the audited consolidated financial statements (“FinancialStatements”) and Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) for the 10 months ended December 31, 2020, are now available on the Company’s profile on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com).

Select financial highlights from the Financial Statements include the following:

The Personas Social platform generated gross revenue of $3.20 million during the 10 months ended December 31, 2020, while gross margin had improved to 42% from 40% in 12 months ended February 29, 2020.

GAAP net loss decreased to $2.66 million during the 10 months ended December 31, 2020 from $4.41 million in the 12 months ended year February 29, 2020.

GAAP net loss per share was $0.008 the 10 months ended December 31, 2020 as compared to $0. 016 in the 12 months ended year February 29, 2020.

Certain information provided in this news release is extracted from the Financial Statements and MD&A of the Company for the 10 months ended December 31, 2020, and should be read in conjunction with them. It is only in the context of the fulsome information and disclosures contained in the Financial Statements and MD&A that an investor can properly analyze this information.