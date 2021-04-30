Oprah Winfrey Gushes Over Drew Barrymore’s Green-Screen Chat Effect on TV Show

WENN

The former daytime talk show host thanks the ‘Charlie’s Angels’ actress for pioneering green-screen chat technology as she uses the effect for her own ‘Oprah Conversations’ show.

Oprah Winfrey was so impressed with the green-screen technology Drew Barrymore used for her “Charlie’s Angels” reunion on her U.S. talk show, she has stolen it for her new series.

Drew was joined in the studio by Lucy Liu last year (21), but Cameron Diaz had to be beamed in so it looked like she was sitting next to her former co-stars – and Oprah was watching.

Appearing on “The Drew Barrymore Show” on Friday (30Apr21), Oprah said that seeing the show changed her life.

“You have changed my work life…,” Winfrey said. “There you all were and we didn’t know that you all weren’t in the same space. I watched that and I said, ‘Hey, why can’t we do what Drew did?’ ”

Oprah has been conducting green-screen interviews with virtual guests for her AppleTV+ show, “Oprah Conversations“, ever since and reveals her first was with former U.S. leader Barack Obama.

“There we were, sitting right across from each other in my living room…, and I said then, ‘This is because of you, Drew, so thank you.’ ”

And Drew and Oprah believe green-screen interviews will be the way to go for many TV hosts.

“I’ve heard people say, ‘After Drew, I’m not going nowhere,’ ” Oprah added. “The truth is you’re able to have better access…”

“In terms of having access to anybody in the world at any time, what you all did in that first show lit the path for changing it forever.”