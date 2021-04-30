Olympics-Judo judge draws strength from heading historic Japanese fireworks firm

Article content

TOKYO — Akiko Amano, the sole Japanese judo referee at this year’s Tokyo Olympics, has a full-time job that involves more heat and energy than a gold medal match: She is the first female head of a famed fireworks company whose history goes back 362 years.

When the Kagiya company puts on a fireworks display, which can attract more than a million spectators, Amano oversees about 100 pyrotechnicians. Although the required skills are quite different from those of a judo judge, Amano says she draws strength from her work experience.

“You work with danger hanging over yourself at fireworks events. In a pinch, you cannot judge and issue instructions to ensure safety of spectators and your craftsmen unless you are mentally prepared,” Amano, 50, told Reuters.

“For a judo referee, it is extremely important to have the courage to pass split-second decisions as the situation changes from moment to moment in a match. That courage and determination is cultivated by the fireworks job,” she added

Amano, ranked by the International Judo Federation (IJF) as one of the world’s top 10 referees, said courage and determination also apply to the fate of the Tokyo Games, as Japan struggles with a fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic.