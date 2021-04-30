Olivia Williams to Play Camilla Parker Bowles for ‘The Crown’ Season 5

WENN

The ‘Counterpart’ actress has been signed on to play the future Duchess of Cornwall, taking over the role from ‘Promising Young Woman’ director Emerald Fennell.

Olivia Williams will play Camilla Parker Bowles on “The Crown“.

“The Nevers” actress will take over the role of the future Duchess of Cornwall from Emerald Fennell in the upcoming fifth season of Netflix’s regal drama, which will cover the most volatile period of her relationship with Prince Charles; before and after the death of Princess Diana.

According to the Daily Mail newspaper columnist Baz Bamigboye, Olivia underwent a “chemistry test” with Dominic West, who is set to play Charles, to see if they were compatible on screen together before she was offered the role.

As well as Dominic taking on Charles – who was played by Josh O’Connor in the third and fourth seasons – the cast refresh for the next season of the drama will see Imelda Staunton taking over as Queen Elizabeth from Oscar winner Olivia Colman and Tobias Menzies handing over Prince Philip to another former “Game of Thrones” star, Jonathan Pryce.

Lesley Manville will replace Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret and “Tenet” actress Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana in the latter part of her life, taking over the role from Emma Corrin.

It was previously reported producers were hoping to land “Fleabag” star Andrew Scott to play Prime Minister of the time Tony Blair, but he would need to rearrange other commitments in order to be available for filming.

Meanwhile, rumor has it, the producers haven’t found an actor to play Prince Andrew. “Prince Andrew is one of the most unpopular members of the royal family and wannabe stars aren’t exactly queuing up to play him,” a source claimed.