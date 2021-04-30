Nothing off the table in Colombia tax reform negotiation -government

Article content

BOGOTA — Colombia’s government is willing to modify a proposed tax reform, but will not withdraw it because its passage is key to stabilizing public finances and keeping social programs running, the interior minister said on Friday.

The reform – which would increase duties on individuals and business and slash deductions and the number of items exempt from value-added tax – has drawn the scorn of unions and lawmakers from diverse parties.

“The national government and the President don’t consider anything to be off the table,” Interior Minister Daniel Palacios said in a virtual interview. “We will work hand-in-hand with political parties from different sectors of the country to seek an agreement.”

The government is ready to negotiate how much the reform will raise and from where, the minister said, but withdrawing it would send a bad message to ratings agencies. Also up for discussion is funding for social programs and their duration, Palacios said.

“We need to build a reform with consensus which can guarantee protection for the most vulnerable population but at the same time achieve a stability in public finances to avoid a ratings downgrade,” he said.

The government has already lowered the amount it hopes to raise to as little as 18 trillion pesos (about $4.8 billion).