Noel Clarke Seeking Professional Help as He Loses Multiple Projects Amid Alleged Sexual Misconduct

The ‘Bulletproof’ actor vows to educate himself and change for the better as he was dropped from various projects following damning accusations of sexual misconduct.

Disgraced British star Noel Clarke has promised to seek professional help after facing accusations of misconduct from 20 women.

In a new statement circulated to media on Friday (30Apr21), the writer and actor denied the allegations of inappropriate behaviour published by The Guardian, but conceded that his actions had impacted people in unintended ways.

“I vehemently deny any sexual misconduct or criminal wrongdoing,” his new statement reads. “Recent reports however have made it clear to me that some of my actions have affected people in ways I did not intend or realise. To those individuals, I am deeply sorry. I will be seeking professional help to educate myself and change for the better.”

Meanwhile, actor Ashley Walters – Clarke’s co-star on hit show “Bulletproof“, which the pair created, wrote and produced together – has broken his silence about the scandal, revealing he has been left shocked and stunned by the sexual misconduct, harassment, and bullying allegations.

In a statement posted online, he wrote, “My thoughts are with the women who have come forward and told their awful stories. I am in shock and deeply saddened by what I have heard on a multitude of levels. I could never condone behaviour of this nature neither in nor out of the workplace, and whilst Noel has been a friend and colleague for several years, I cannot stand by and ignore these allegations.”

“Sexual harassment, abuse and bullying have no place in our industry. Every woman has the right to a safe workplace and moving forward I pledge my dedication to this.”

The two statements drop after Sky TV bosses “halted” work on Clarke’s projects, including the fourth season of “Bulletproof”.

A statement from them reads, “Effective immediately, we have halted Noel Clarke’s involvement in any future Sky productions.”

In an earlier statement, Clarke wrote, “In a 20-year career, I have put inclusivity and diversity at the forefront of my work and never had a complaint made against me. If anyone who has worked with me has ever felt uncomfortable or disrespected, I sincerely apologise. I vehemently deny any sexual misconduct or wrongdoing and intend to defend myself against these false allegations.”

ITV chiefs have also pulled the final episode of Clarke’s drama “Viewpoint” following the allegations, insisting they felt it was “no longer appropriate” to air the show on Friday (30Apr21).

A statement from network bosses reads, “We have a zero tolerance policy to bullying, harassment and victimisation. We strongly believe that everyone deserves to work in a supportive and safe environment.”

“In light of the very serious nature of the allegations against Noel Clarke raised by 20 women in the Guardian’s report, ITV has decided it is no longer appropriate to broadcast the final episode of the drama Viewpoint on ITV main channel this evening.”

Instead, the finale will be available on the network’s streaming service, ITV Hub, from Friday night for a limited time “for any viewers who wish to seek it out, and watch its conclusion.”

Clarke plays a surveillance detective in the show, which has aired on ITV every evening this week.

Officials at “Bulletproof” production company Vertigo Films have also severed ties with the star, adding, “Effective immediately, Noel Clarke is removed from any Vertigo Films production.”

The company has also launched an investigation in an effort to find out if any alleged incidents took place on their productions, while insisting “no issues have been flagged to us.”

Clarke has also been suspended by BAFTA weeks after he received the organisation’s Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema award at a ceremony on 10 April (21).

In a letter sent to members on Friday, BAFTA bosses defended their decision to go ahead with the presentation, despite having received emails about Clarke’s behaviour before the ceremony.

“These were either anonymous or second or third-hand accounts via intermediaries,” the letter read. “No first-hand allegations were sent to us. No names, times, dates, productions or other details were ever provided.”

“Had the victims gone on record, as they have with The Guardian, the award would have been suspended immediately. Noel Clarke’s counsel received a legal notice to this effect. It was always very clear what our intentions would be.”

“Bulletproof” has also been pulled from streaming services in the U.K. and U.S.