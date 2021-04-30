Noah Centineo Offers No Reason for Withdrawal From He-Man Role in ‘Masters of the Universe’

Instagram

A representative for the ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’ star confirms the actor is no longer attached to the project that has been set up at Sony Pictures and Mattel Films for years.

Noah Centineo has bowed out of a project that will see him heading to the realm of Eternia. More than two years after it was reported that he was in talks to portray fictional superhero He-Man in “Masters of the Universe” movie, he has now exited the film.

A representative for the actor has confirmed his withdrawal from the movie, which has been in development at Sony Pictures and Mattel Films for years. “He is no longer attached to that project,” the rep said on Thursday, April 29, without offering any explanation regarding his exit.

Back in March 2019, there were mixed responses to Centineo’s casting as Prince Adam a.k.a. He-Man, the most powerful man in the universe, who must fight the evil Skeletor to save the planet Eternia and protect the secrets of Castle Grayskull. While some thought that the 24-year-old hunk was not big enough to portray He-Man, some others were just excited that the character would be brought back to the big screen.

The character was first launched as a toy line and comics in 1982 and later spanned an animated series debuted in 1983. The character made its debut in the big screen with a 1987 live-action movie starring Dolph Lundgren as He-Man. The movie, however, was a commercial failure and was panned by critics.

Centineo’s withdrawal is obviously forcing filmmakers back to square one. Aaron and Adam Nee (“Band of Robbers“) are slated to write and direct the upcoming “Masters of the Universe” movie, which has seen numerous writers tackle the script over the years. numerous writers tackle the script over the years. David S. Goyer, who is also on board as executive producer, wrote an early draft, as did Christopher Yost and Iron Man scribes Matt Holloway and Art Marcum.

Despite walking away from the Mattel film, Centineo will still be seen playing a superhero in one of his next movies as he has been tapped to portray Albert Rothstein a.k.a. Atom Smasher in DC movie “Black Adam“. The film, which is starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as the titular character, is currently in production.