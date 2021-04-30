Next major war will be ‘very different,’ -U.S. defense secretary

Article content

WASHINGTON — The United States needs to prepare for a potential future conflict bearing little resemblance to “the old wars” that have long consumed the Pentagon, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was set to say on Friday in his first significant policy speech.

Austin, according to advance excerpts of the speech, was to call for harnessing technological advances and better integrating military operations globally to “understand faster, decide faster, and act faster.”

“The way we’ll fight the next major war is going to look very different from the way we fought the last ones,” Austin will say during a trip to the Hawaii-based U.S. Pacific Command, according to excerpts from his speech provided to Reuters.

The excerpts did not mention rivals like China or Russia. They came as the United States starts an unconditional withdrawal from Afghanistan on orders from President Joe Biden aimed at ending America’s longest war and resetting Pentagon priorities.

Critics say withdrawing from Afghanistan will not end that country’s internal conflict, extinguish the threat of terrorism or make experience from 20 years of counter-insurgency warfare irrelevant, as militant organizations like Islamic State spread around the world.