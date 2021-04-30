New standards board targets mid-2022 for global climate company disclosures

Article content

LONDON — A new global board for setting climate-related company disclosures aims to publish its first batch of standards by the middle of next year, officials leading the project said on Friday.

The London-based International Financial Reporting Standards Foundation (IFRS) has been asked by governments and financial regulators to set up the new body for writing standards on how listed companies should disclose risks from climate-change on their operations.

They want a consistent, single set of global norms to replace the current patchwork of public and private-sector approaches that make it harder for investors to compare companies and stop ‘greenwashing’ by corporates enhancing their green credentials.

“The goal would be by mid 2022 to have something on climate,” IFRS executive director Lee White told Reuters.

The initial batch of standards will adapt existing norms set by global regulators from the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), already being used voluntarily by some companies.

“We want to consolidate what is out there, we are providing a running start,” Lucrezia Reichlin, an IFRS trustee who is leading the work of the Sustainability Standards Board (SSB), told Reuters.