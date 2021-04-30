Nestle buys vitmain maker Bountiful for $5.75 billion By Reuters

© Reuters. Logo of Nestle is seen in Konolfingen
ZURICH (Reuters) – Nestle has bought vitamin and supplements maker The Bountiful Company for $5.75 billion, the world’s largest packaged food company said on Friday, the latest expansion of its health and nutrition business.
The KitKat chocolate bar maker bought Bountiful from KKR. Bountiful makes products under the Nature’s Bounty, Solgar, Osteo Bi-Flex and Puritan’s Pride brands.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.