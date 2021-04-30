NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending challenges by rivals By Reuters

© Reuters. Astronauts arrive before launch to the International Space Station, in Cape Canaveral
SEATTLE (Reuters) – U.S. space agency NASA has told Elon Musk’s SpaceX to halt work under a contract to develop a lunar lander, pending the outcome of challenges by rival bidders at the U.S. Government Accountability Office, the agency said on Friday.
“Pursuant to the GAO protests, NASA instructed SpaceX that progress on the HLS contract has been suspended until GAO resolves all outstanding litigation related to this procurement,” the agency said.
