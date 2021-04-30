Morgan Wallen Excluded From Billboard Music Awards Despite 6 Nods After N-Word Scandal

Instagram

According to Dick Clark Productions, the ‘Whiskey Glasses’ singer will not be ‘performing, presenting or accepting’ any possible trophies at the 2021 music awards show.

AceShowbiz –

Morgan Wallen has been banned from Billboard Music Awards following his N-word controversy. On Thursday, April 29, it was announced that the “Whiskey Glasses” singer is not invited to the 2021 music awards show and nixed his chance to win any award despite getting six nominations.

“With our content reaching millions of viewers, dcp and MRC have the privilege and responsibility to effect change by creating a more inclusive dialogue in our productions and across the industry,” so read a statement from Dick Clark Productions. “Morgan Wallen is a finalist this year based on charting. As his recent conduct does not align with our core values, we will not be including him on the show in any capacity (performing, presenting, accepting).”

“It is heartening and encouraging to hear that Morgan is taking steps in his anti-racist journey and starting to do some meaningful work,” the message continued to read. “We plan to evaluate his progress and will consider his participation in future shows.”

At the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, the former contestant of “The Voice” season 6 garnered six nominations thanks to his “Dangerous: The Double Album”. They included Top Country Male Artist, Top Country Artist, Top Country Album, Top Song Sales Artist and Top Country Song. He got two nods in the last category.

Morgan was excluded from the show after he was caught using the N-word in a video filmed by his neighbor in late January. In the following month, he issued his apology via Instagram by saying, “Obviously the natural thing to do is apologize further and just continue to apologize but because you got caught and that’s not what I wanted to do… My words matter. My words can truly hurt a person and at my core, that’s not what I’m okay with.”

Earlier this month, Morgan informed his fans that he will not return to the stage this summer. “I wanted to let you guys know that I’ve taken a couple months away and feel like I’ve really worked on myself. I’m proud of the work I’ve put in and in many ways thankful to have had the time to do it. I’ve needed this time off,” he penned in a handwritten note shared on Instagram.

“I found this time away to be very valuable to me in many ways, but I feel like I need a little more of it and therefore will not be performing tour dates this summer,” the 27-year-old added. “It means I won’t be playing festivals or the Luke Bryan tour dates. But it’s important to me personally, if you can, still go to these shows – support country music. Country music is back and that’s a beautiful damn thing.”