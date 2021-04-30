Michaela Coel Supports Noel Clarke’s Alleged Victims Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

WENN

The ‘I May Destroy You’ creator offers ‘great support for the 20 brave women who have come forward’ against the ‘Bulletproof’ actor following the damning expose of his alleged sexual misconduct.

“I May Destroy You” creator and star Michaela Coel has voiced her support for the 20 women who have made allegations of sexual misconduct against British actor and producer Noel Clarke.

Coel shared a statement on Twitter in response to the Guardian investigation published on Thursday (29Apr21) night in which women who worked with Clarke alleged he had sent them explicit photos, sexually harassed them, and had shared a secretly filmed nude video of one accuser. Clarke has “vehemently” denied the accusations of sexual misconduct.

Coel initially retweeted the story without comment, however on Friday (30Apr21), she posted a statement offering “great support for the 20 brave women who have come forward.”

“I am here to offer great support for the 20 brave women who have come forward; those who have shared their identities with us, but also those who have preferred to use an alias; the mental hurdles a black woman must overcome to do such a thing as reveal their identity within a narrative of rape abuse or bullying at the hands of someone within our own community can sometimes be too much,” she began.

“Speaking out about these incidents takes a lot of strength because some call them ‘grey areas.’ They are however far from grey. These behaviours are unprofessional, violent and can destroy a person’s perception of themselves, their place in the world and their career irreparably. I have shared to show solidarity, to express my belief in them and to stand with them in their indignation.”

The “Chewing Gum” star’s statement of support concluded, “I applaud the Guardian and its journalists for investigating and publishing this story.”

Ashley Walters, Clarke’s co-star in Sky series “Bulletproof“, also took to Twitter to share that he was “deeply saddened” and, while Clarke had been his friend for years, he “cannot stand by and ignore the allegations.”

Their reactions come as broadcaster Sky and the producers of Clarke and Walters’ TV show “Bulletproof” announced they have broken ties with the “Kidulthood” director following the allegations.

Clarke has starred in three series of the Sky Original production.