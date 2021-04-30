Mexico looks for U.S. help as AstraZeneca admits Latin American vaccine delay

Article content

MEXICO CITY — Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday the United States would probably send his country 5 million more doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine, as the company admitted production in Latin American had suffered multiple setbacks.

Struggling with behind-schedule local AstraZeneca production and shortfalls in deliveries from foreign vaccine suppliers, Mexico has asked the United States for more shots after initially receiving some 2.7 million AstraZeneca doses from the U.S.

“It’s probable that they’ll help us with a loan, while the AstraZeneca plant in Mexico gets up and running,” Lopez Obrador said at a regular news conference.

The U.S. State Department did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

In a statement shared with Reuters on Friday, AstraZeneca said it regretted the delays, which it attributed to lower-than-expected yields from initial vaccine batches, shortages of critical supplies and longer periods for regulatory approval.

Under a deal reached last year, the mAbxience laboratory in Argentina manufactures the active ingredient of the vaccine and ships it for bottling to a factory in Mexico owned by a company called Liomont.