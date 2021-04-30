Marilyn Manson Sued by Former Girlfriend Esme Bianco for Abuse

WENN

The ‘Rock Is Dead’ musician has been slapped with a lawsuit by the ‘Game of Thrones’ actress as he’s accused of sexually abusing her during their relationship.

“Game of Thrones” actress Esme Bianco has accused rocker Marilyn Manson of drugging, torturing, and raping her in a bombshell new lawsuit.

According to the documents, obtained by TMZ, the actress, who played Ros on the hit TV series, struck up a friendship with Manson in 2005 and appeared in his music video for “I Want to Kill You Like They Do” in the Movies, when she claims years of abuse began.

Bianco alleges she was given drugs and alcohol and subjected to threats of violence and rape, and tied to a prayer kneeler, beaten, and electrocuted by Manson in the video.

Two years later, she began a sexual relationship with Manson, which lasted until 2011, when she left him following months of alleged constant abuse. She claims the “Rock Is Dead” hitmaker once chased her around his home with an axe and, on another occasion, cut her with a knife during sex without her consent “and photographed the cuts” on her body.

She also accused him of sexual battery during her time with him in Los Angeles in 2011. According to the documents, “These acts include spanking, biting, cutting, and whipping Ms. Bianco’s buttocks, breasts, and genitals for his sexual gratification”.

Manson is currently under investigation for domestic violence in Los Angeles following a series of claims from women who have come forward to accuse the rock star of abuse.

The women include Bianco and Manson’s ex-fiancee, Evan Rachel Wood, who named the musician as her abuser in a candid Instagram post on 1 February, claiming he began “grooming” her and “horrifically” abusing her when she was 18 and he was 36.

“I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission,” Wood wrote.

Manson responded to the claims, calling them “horrible distortions of reality.”

Shortly after the scandal first hit headlines, Manson was dropped from his record label, management, and talent agency, and was axed from two TV shows.

He has yet to comment on Bianco’s lawsuit.