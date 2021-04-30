Major tin producer MSC won’t resume pre-COVID output for 9 months -letter

Article content

LONDON — Malaysia Smelting Corp (MSC), the world’s third largest tin producer, has told clients its smelting operation is being severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and it will take nine months to resume normal output, a letter seen by Reuters showed.

MSC said in the letter, dated April 26, that it had to restrict intake and make changes to contracts – a move that will further exacerbate shortages of tin used in solder for electronic products and chemicals.

Shortages started to emerge early this year as accelerating industrial activity boosted demand for tin and supplies remained under pressure from COVID restrictions.

“We are no longer able to handle our usual volume of feed materials until we have re-established pre-pandemic smelting capacity,” the letter stated.

Benchmark tin prices on Friday hit $29,225, a ten year high, a gain of more than 40% so far this year.

MSC accounts for about 7% of global supplies estimated at around 330,000 tonnes last year. It produced 22,400 tonnes last year, International Tin Association figures showed.

The company’s website states it has capacity to produce up to 60,000 tonnes of tin a year.

MSC’s operations over the past year have been impaired partly by restrictions on staffing numbers due to the coronavirus and partly because of technical problems at its new smelter, two sources with direct knowledge said.