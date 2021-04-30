Little Mix Ranks Their Own Songs

From smash hits like “Shout Out To My Ex” and “Wings” to fan favorites like “Wasabi” and “Lightning,” Little Mix has an absolutely iconic discography.
While making a few super tough decisions, Little Mix revealed some amazing behind-the-scenes memories from recording and writing these songs.
They even revealed which song they absolutely cannot wait to perform live for fans.
And while Perrie campaigned hard for “Shout Out To My Ex,” another outstanding Little Mix song ended up coming out on top.
Wanna play yourself? Save and fill out our Little Mix discography bracket and compare your choices with Perrie, Jade, and Leigh-Anne.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!