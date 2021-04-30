Lady GaGa’s Father Believes ‘She’ll Be Happy’ With Alleged Dognappers’ Arrest

Instagram

A woman, who previously claimed she found the ‘Born This Way’ hitmaker’s two French bulldogs and returned them, is among the five suspects that have been taken into police custody.

AceShowbiz –

Lady GaGa‘s father has reacted to the arrest of the thugs who stole her dogs. Upon learning that five people have been taken into police custody for the dognapping case, Joe Germanotta believes that his pop singer daughter will “be happy.”

“That’s fabulous news. I hope the L.A. prosecutor doesn’t let them go. It’s taken a while and I’m proud of the police department out there for sticking with it,” the 63-year-old told Entertainment Tonight. “As I said, I just hope that the DA doesn’t let them go now. I’m going to give my daughter a call. I’m sure she’ll be happy.”

Germanotta’s statement came after the “Born This Way” hitmaker’s alleged dognappers were busted on Thursday, April 29. The Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon has released the names of the five suspects. They are James Howard Jackson, Jaylin Keyshawn White, Lafayette Shon Whaley, Harold White and Jennifer McBride.

Jackson, Jaylin White and Whaley have been charged with one count each of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and second-degree robbery. Jackson, who was accused of shooting GaGa’s dog walker Ryan Fischer, also faced 2 additional firearm charges. White, meanwhile, was hit with one count of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury.

Harold White and his girlfriend McBride, meanwhile, were booked as alleged accessories after the initial crime. McBride was the woman who claimed she found GaGa’s two French bulldogs, Gustav and Koji, and returned them to LAPD Olympic Station. She was reportedly recruited as a good Samaritan to claim the $500,000 reward from the “House of Gucci” actress.

“Detectives do not believe the suspects were targeting the victim because of the dogs’ owner,” police said in a released statement. “However, evidence suggests the suspects knew the great value of the breed of dogs and was the motivation for the robbery.”

The dognapping took place on February 24. In the incident, Fishcer got shot four times in the chest. He is now continuing his recovery at home after being discharged from the hospital.