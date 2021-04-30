Lady GaGa’s Dognappers Enters Not Guilty Plea in Dognapping and Attempted Murder Case

Instagram

Suspect Jennifer McBride, who claimed to be the founder of the ‘Poker Face’ singer’s two French bulldogs, has been released from jail with an ankle monitoring.

Lady GaGa‘s dognappers have maintained their innocence. Shortly after they were taken into police custody, James Jackson, Jaylin White, Lafayette Whaley, Harold White and Jennifer McBride entered a not guilty plea in a dognapping and attempted murder case.

The five suspects entered the plea during an arraignment hearing held on Thursday afternoon, April 29. Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed that they pleaded not guilty to the charges of attempted murder and robbery.

Meanwhile, KABC reported, “Bail was ordered at $3 million for Jackson, $1 million for Jaylin White, $1.1 million for Whaley and $35,000 for Harold White.” The outlet added, “McBride was released on her own recognizance with a requirement for ankle monitoring.”

Jackson, Jaylin White, Whaley, Harold White and McBride were busted earlier on Thursday. The first three suspects were slapped one count each of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and second-degree robbery. Jackson, however, faced two additional firearm charges for allegedly shooting the singer’s dog walker Ryan Fischer in the February 24 incident.

As for Jaylin White, he was hit with one count of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury. Harold White and his girlfriend McBride, meanwhile, were charged as an accessory to the crime. McBride was the woman who previously claimed to be the founder of the “Poker Face” singer’s dogs.

While GaGa has yet to speak up about her dognappers' arrest, her father Joe Germanotta told Entertainment Tonight, "That's fabulous news. I hope the L.A. prosecutor doesn't let them go. It's taken a while and I'm proud of the police department out there for sticking with it… I just hope that the DA doesn't let them go now. I'm going to give my daughter a call. I'm sure she'll be happy."





Germanotta also said that he never believed McBride’s story about finding his daughter’s canines. When speaking to host Extra TV host Billy Bush on Friday, April 30, he stated, “I thought it was unusual when they got the phone call that this woman found the dogs tied to a pole, you know, that’s the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever heard… I mean, you’re walking down the street, and you see a couple dogs tied to a pole – the first thing you’re gonna do is call a hot-line number.”