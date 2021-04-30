Kyle MacLachlan Claims Son Likes to Pose as Him in Replies to TikTok DMs

WENN/FayesVision

Having become a popular figure on the social media app, the ‘Twin Peaks’ actor admits that his 12-year-old son Callum thinks his fun clips are ‘rather cringey.’

Actor Kyle MacLachlan has warned his TikTok followers direct messages sent from his account are unlikely to be real – because he’s caught his son responding to fans while posing as his famous father.

The “Twin Peaks” star has become a popular figure on the social media app in recent months after entertaining himself – and his devotees – during the COVID shutdown by reprising some of his most famous roles for funny videos.

“You gotta keep up [with trends], right…?” he smiled about his new hobby. “TikTok is a really fun, creative tool, I think – at least, that’s the way I approach it. I post a lot of just fun stuff. It’s mostly kind of former roles, fan-based stuff. Things that I think people are gonna enjoy…”

While MacLachlan’s followers may appreciate his sense of humor, his posts have fallen flat with his 12-year-old son Callum, who thinks dad’s clips are “rather cringey.”

However, every now and then, he likes to have a little fun with fans by sending replies from his dad’s phone – pretending the messages are coming from his father.

“Occasionally he will actually get my phone and respond to fans on TikTok, as if it were me, which I discourage of course, but it is kinda funny,” MacLachlan told U.S. breakfast show “Today“. “So you never know, you might get a message from Callum!”

<br />

In early April, MacLachlan revealed that it was his “Carol’s Second Act” co-star Ashley Tisdale who introduced him to TikTok. “I learned about it when I was working with Ashley on [the CBS sitcom] Carol’s Second Act,” he told PEOPLE at the time. “I was inadvertently in an Ashley Tisdale TikTok.”