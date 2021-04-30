Komaspec, a Canadian-owned Manufacturer, Expands Presence in China

Article content

Consistent Growth in Mass Customized Durable Goods to Drive Increased Investment

GUANGZHOU, China — Due to the continued growth afforded by consumer durable goods spending, Komaspec, a Canadian-owned, China-based contract manufacturer, is officially launching its third manufacturing facility to bring its total manufacturing space to 93,000 square feet.

This is the latest step the company has taken to increase its manufacturing capacity for medium to high volume full assemblies made of sheet metal, tube, and plastic injected parts.

This latest investment will increase the number of assembly lines to 10, while creating roughly 75 jobs and bringing our dedicated team headcount to over 250 personnel.

The new facility will be used solely for custom finished product assembly and warehousing, while the other two facilities will continue to manufacture components via multiple processes including: Laser Cutting, Sheet Bending, Tube and Pipe bending, Robotic Welding, Plastic injection and other value-added processes.