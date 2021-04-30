Komaspec, a Canadian-owned Manufacturer, Expands Presence in China

Article content
Consistent Growth in Mass Customized Durable Goods to Drive Increased Investment
GUANGZHOU, China — Due to the continued growth afforded by consumer durable goods spending, Komaspec, a Canadian-owned, China-based contract manufacturer, is officially launching its third manufacturing facility to bring its total manufacturing space to 93,000 square feet.
This is the latest step the company has taken to increase its manufacturing capacity for medium to high volume full assemblies made of sheet metal, tube, and plastic injected parts.
This latest investment will increase the number of assembly lines to 10, while creating roughly 75 jobs and bringing our dedicated team headcount to over 250 personnel.
The new facility will be used solely for custom finished product assembly and warehousing, while the other two facilities will continue to manufacture components via multiple processes including: Laser Cutting, Sheet Bending, Tube and Pipe bending, Robotic Welding, Plastic injection and other value-added processes.
“We are excited about the opportunity to continue our growth over the past decade with our loyal team, customer base and supply chain”, said Maxime Berube, Chief Executive Officer of Komaspec. “This is a step forward for the company and we are delighted to continue the journey providing turnkey manufacturing for medium to high volume for complex multi components product for innovative Brands, OEMs and ODMs.”
In 2020, Komaspec delivered more than 5 million products, built from 26 million components to customers in more than 20 countries. Komaspec will continue to undertake major investment in its proprietary online manufacturing platform, automation, and toward increasing capacity of its vertically integrated operation.
Komaspec strongly believes in the benefits of on-demand manufacturing to support its loyal customer base in their new product introduction projects.
About Komaspec:
Komaspec is a high-quality contract manufacturer for Brands, OEMs and ODMs. With three production facilities in Guangdong, China, our services enable innovative companies to rapidly develop and market new products utilizing Komaspec’s extensive manufacturing capabilities. As a vertically integrated manufacturer, Komaspec builds, tests and packs finished products comprised of components produced in-house.
