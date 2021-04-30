Kathie Lee Gifford Gushes Over ‘Challenging’ Man She Has ‘Really Special Relationship’ With

Instagram

While she opens up about a new love interest nearly six years after her late husband Frank Gifford passed away, the TV presenter still refuses to disclose the identity of her ‘funny’ and ‘smart’ guy.

Kathie Lee Gifford is opening up about her “really special relationship.” When making a virtual appearance in the Thursday, April 29 episode of “Today“, the show’s former fourth hour co-host offered details on her new love interest as she gushed over the “challenging” man.

Appearing in the fourth hour segment of the show, the 67-year-old told co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager about her new man. She spilled, “I’ve just found somebody that is so much fun to be with.” She then gushed over her new man as saying, “He is challenging to me. He’s the smartest person I’ve ever met, but he’s funny.”

“And we have a great time together, and so at this point in my life that’s exactly what I need and exactly what I want,” the TV presenter added. Feeling grateful, she elaborated further, “You know? Different seasons of life – we weren’t meant to know each other before, it’s right now. We don’t know what the future holds at all, but we’re having fun today.”

In a previous session of the show, the “It’s Never Too Late: Make the Next Act of Your Life the Best Act of Your Life” author already teased to host Savanna Guthrie, Al Roker, and Carson Daly about her new relationship. She spilled, “I’m in a really special relationship with somebody that is nice and fun and healthy, and so that’s good.”

When host Savannah pushed her to confirm whether or not the man is her boyfriend, Kathie explained, “It’s just happy, and I don’t want to mess it up and I probably already have by just even mentioning it.” The mother of two went on to share, “To be in a place where you feel like every aspect of your life is good, that nothing’s missing, and that’s a beautiful place to be. I’m just so grateful.”

Kathie was married to her late husband Frank Gifford for nearly 30 years. The sportscaster and former NFL player died of natural causes at age 84 in August 2015. The two had raised 31-year-old son Cody and 27-year-old daughter Cassidy together.