Kanye West’s New Yeezy Logo Met With Complaint From Walmart

WENN

The ‘Jesus Is King’ rapper has been pressured by Walmart bosses to change his newly-designed Yeezy logo due to similarities to the one used by the retail giant.

AceShowbiz –

Kanye West is reportedly being pressured to change his newly designed Yeezy logo by bosses at Walmart. According to CNN, a notice of opposition was filed by Walmart to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office earlier this month (Apr21), which challenged the proposed logo design by West.

Both logos represent a sun, with Walmart’s having six thick lines and Yeezy’s eight dotted ones.

In a letter obtained by the publication, officials at the retail giant claimed they had communicated with West over the design numerous times, but suggested he’d been unwilling to alter the logo.

“To date, we have not received any conclusive information from Yeezy regarding the planned use or any cooperation from Yeezy in order to find common ground,” the letter states.

“Walmart believes the logo design depicted in the Yeezy Application is confusingly similar to Walmart’s well-known spark logo design.”

<br />

While Yeezy unveiled the proposed logo design in early last year, Walmart have been using their logo since 2007.

Meanwhile, just recently, Kanye West’s Nike Air Yeezy 1 prototype was sold for $1.8 million in an auction.

The shoes, worn by the rapper when he performed “Hey Mama” and “Stronger” at the 2008 Grammy Awards, became the most expensive pair of sneakers ever sold. The previous high came in 2020 when a pair of 1985 Nike Air Jordan 1s worn by Michael Jordan sold for $615,000.

The “Jesus Is King” rapper ended his collaboration with Nike in 2013. He has since built a partnership with Adidas.