Josh Duggar’s Family Acknowledges Seriousness of His Child Porn Charges

The former ’19 Kids and Counting’ star has been charged with receiving and possessing child pornography, and prosecutors want him to turn over all electronic devices containing the materials.

Josh Duggar‘s family has broken their silence on his child porn charges. Just one day after the former “19 Kids and Counting” star was booked by federal agents in his home state of Arkansas for the alleged crime, his parents Michelle Duggar and Jim Bob Duggar issued a statement in which they acknowledged the seriousness of the case.

The family patriarch offered their message on Friday, April 30 via their website. “We appreciate your continued prayers for our family at this time. The accusations brought against Joshua today are very serious. It is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light, and that this will all be resolved in a timely manner. We love Josh and Anna and continue to pray for their family,” so read their note.

Also weighing in on Josh’s arrest was his sister Jill Duggar and her husband Derick Dillar. “We just found out this information yesterday,” the married couple said in a released statement. “It is very sad.”

Jinger Duggar and husband Jeremy Vuolo, meanwhile, spoke up about the issue in a statement shared on her Instagram page. “We are disturbed to hear of the charges against Josh. While this case must go through the legal system, we want to make it clear that we absolutely condemn any form of child abuse and fully support authorities and judicial process in their pursuit of justice,” they penned.

Josh was arrested by the U.S. Marshals and held at the Washington County jail on Thursday, April 29. On Friday, he appeared at a hearing in Arkansas via Zoom and was charged with receiving and possessing child pornography. He, however, entered a not guilty plea.

“Josh Duggar has been charged in a two-count indictment,” his attorneys Justin Gelfand, Travis W. Story and Greg Payne confirmed. “He has pled not guilty to both charges and we intend to defend this case aggressively and thoroughly. In this country, no one can stop prosecutors from charging a crime. But when you’re accused, you can fight back in the courtroom – and that is exactly what Josh intends to do.”

Josh was accused of using the internet to download material related to child sexual abuse, some of which “depicts the sexual abuse of children under the age of 12.” Prosecutors reportedly want him to turn over computers and cell phones containing the materials if he is found guilty.

In the indictment obtained by Radar, it was stated that “upon conviction of any count,” Josh would be ordered to “forfeit the United States all of the illegal photos/video, any profits made from sharing the child porn.” It was also mentioned, “Any property, real or person, including any and all computer equipment, used or intended to be used to commit or to promote the commission of the offenses in the Indictment.”

If convicted, Josh faces up to 20 years in prison and fines up to $250,000.00 on each count.