John Legend Blames Misogyny for Chrissy Teigen’s Brief Twitter Exit

Instagram

When revealing the reason why his wife decided to leave the platform, the ‘All of Me’ hitmaker shares his belief that women encounter ‘more’ negativity on social media than men.

AceShowbiz –

John Legend has spoken out about his wife’s recent social media hiatus. When making a virtual appearance on “Tamron Hall Show“, the “All of Me” hitmaker blamed misogyny for Chrissy Teigen‘s three-week exit from Twitter.

In a sneak peek for the upcoming interview, the 42-year-old opened up about the reason behind the cookbook author’s decision to leave Twitter. He told host Tamron Hall, “For social media, the downside is you get lots of feedback, a lot of good feedback, a lot of bad feedback, too,”

The “Conversations In The Dark” singer went on to explain the negative side of social media. “And people feel somewhat of a cloak of anonymity that they’ll say things to you on Twitter or other social media that they wouldn’t say to you in person,” he pointed out. “And they feel empowered to be more cruel sometimes.”





John went on to say that misogyny played a part in the cruel comments Chrissy received on the platform. “Despite some of the negativity that we all encounter, and I think women encounter more than men, truthfully, on social media,” he stated. “But despite all of that, she felt like the benefits and the positive interaction she has outweighed the negative.”

Despite the hatred, John weighed in that the mother of two was inclined to make a comeback because of the encouraging experiences she has had. “Chrissy honestly missed it. She missed the engagement. She missed sharing her thoughts with people,” he elaborated further.

For Chrissy herself, she admitted that life without Twitter was “terrible.” She returned to the platform on April 16 after announcing on March 24 her decision to quit. “Turns out it feels TERRIBLE to silence yourself and also no longer enjoy belly chuckles randomly throughout the day and also lose like 2000 friends at once lol,” she wrote. “I choose to take the bad with the good. I’ve spent weeks just saying tweets to shampoo bottles.”

When Chrissy decided to leave Twitter, she admitted that it “no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively.” At the time, the model also revealed she felt “deeply bruised” by the haters, saying, “I’ve always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I’m just not.”