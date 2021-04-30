Japan’s ANA Q4 loss almost doubles as COVID slump persists By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of All Nippon Airways (ANA) is seen at Tokyo International Airport
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s biggest airline, ANA Holdings, posted on Friday a fourth quarter operating loss of 102.37 billion yen, according to Reuters’ calculations, versus a loss of 58.8 billion yen a year earlier as coronavirus travel curbs continue to sap demand.
The result for the three months to March 31 was worse than an estimated average 60 billion yen loss from three analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.