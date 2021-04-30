Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.83% By Investing.com



© Reuters Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.83%



Investing.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tokyo, the declined 0.83%.

The best performers of the session on the were CyberAgent Inc (T:), which rose 15.28% or 298.0 points to trade at 2248.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Fujitsu Ltd. (T:) added 7.50% or 1215.0 points to end at 17405.0 and Sojitz Corp. (T:) was up 6.19% or 19.0 points to 326.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were TOTO Ltd. (T:), which fell 8.40% or 520.0 points to trade at 5670.0 at the close. Sony Corp (T:) declined 7.71% or 910.0 points to end at 10900.0 and Z Holdings Corp (T:) was down 7.17% or 39.0 points to 505.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 1965 to 1557 and 236 ended unchanged.

Shares in CyberAgent Inc (T:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 15.28% or 298.0 to 2248.0. Shares in Fujitsu Ltd. (T:) rose to 5-year highs; up 7.50% or 1215.0 to 17405.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 19.61.

Crude oil for June delivery was down 0.66% or 0.43 to $64.58 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in July fell 0.48% or 0.33 to hit $67.72 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract rose 0.16% or 2.75 to trade at $1771.05 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was down 0.07% to 108.83, while EUR/JPY fell 0.14% to 131.79.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.11% at 90.695.