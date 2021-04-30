Jake Owen’s Daughter Admitted to Hospital on Second Birthday

Instagram

The ‘Barefoot Blue Jean Night’ crooner reveals his second daughter Paris needed medical attention and had to stay in a Nashville hospital on her second birthday.

Country star Jake Owen was forced to celebrate his daughter’s second birthday in a Nashville, Tennessee hospital after she suffered a mystery ailment.

The “Down to the Honkytonk” singer shared a photo of little Paris, his daughter with fiancee Erica Hartlein, sitting on a hospital bed surrounded by balloons on Thursday (29Apr21), although he stopped short of detailing how they ended up there.

“Our little sweet Paris is TWO years old today. Never imagined spending her bday in the hospital,” he captioned the shot, taken at Monroe Carrell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

“Thanks to everyone at @vumcchildren for being so helpful and caring for her,” he continued. “She seems to be doing a lot better and Erica and I are very thankful and overwhelmed by the kindness and support that so many of y’all out there have shown to us.”

“Hoping to go home soon and blow some candles out! Love y’all (sic)”.

Paris is Owen’s only child with Hartlein although he’s also dad to eight-year-old daughter Olive Pearl, from his first marriage to Lacey Buchanan. They split in 2015 after just three years as husband and wife.

Jake popped the big question to Erica in 2020 during the holiday.

He shared pictures from the proposal on Instagram, “5 years ago we went and got our first Christmas Tree together….at this same spot..This year, I asked her if she’d like to get Christmas Trees every year for the rest of our lives.”

“She said yes in the sprinkle of a Nashville snow, and we celebrated by going to her favorite restaurant.”